Bettendorf boy to receive new heart

Will Kohn was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. This is a birth defect that essentially means Will has been living his six years with half a working heart.

Will Kohn waits for a heart transplant at Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City

Things were steady for a few years, but it became apparent within the last year or so that the Bettendorf native would need a transplant.

After two disappointments, hearts being denied by doctors, the Kohn family got another call on Wednesday, September 13.

According to Will's dad, the six-year-old would go into surgery around 3 a.m. Sept. 14.

Will has thousands of followers on his Facebook page, "Where there's a Will there's a way".

The QC community has been, and continues, to pull for Will to get the "perfect" heart he needs.

