Bettendorf Bruegger's Bagels evacuated for carbon monoxide leak

Bruegger's Bagels in Bettendorf is working to fix a piece of kitchen equipment that led to a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, August 19th.

Bettendorf firefighters responded around 8 a.m. after an alarm went off inside the business alerting staff and customers of the issue. Everyone reportedly evacuated the building.

Fire officials say MidAmerican Energy crews also responded and found the source of the CO leak to be a hood for an oven not working properly. We're told the company is closed for now until the piece of equipment can be fixed.