Bettendorf Fire Crews responded to an apartment fire in the 1800 block of Sutton Place. That's just behind Harris Pizza and Wells Fargo off of 18th street.

The call came in around 7 p.m.

When crews got on scene, fire was visible on the outside of the apartment building. Smoke could be seen from blocks away.

The apartment building has six units inside.

No word on any injuries, or how much damage the fire has caused.

This is a developing story.