Bettendorf High School hosting carnival over the weekend

On Saturday, Dec. 9 the Bettendorf High School Fine Arts Boosters will be hostings its carnival from 4-7 p.m.

The event will feature inflatables, carnival games, prizes, food and more. Organizers say those in attendance can have fun while helping raise money for the school.

"The carnival will be fun for all ages," said Niki Jeffery, BHS Fine Arts Boosters. "We are hosting this event not only as a time for families to come and enjoy an afternoon of games and fun, but also to help raise money to help offset the cost for the students going on the Fine Arts Trip to Florida in the Spring."

For unlimited enjoyment on the inflatables, wristbands will be $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. Tickets will be 20 for $10 with an additional 5 free tickets if purchased in advance.

"The spring trip is an amazing opportunity for these young adults," said Niki Jeffery. "They will get to visit places such as Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach and of course, Disney World. While there, they will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience to go behind the scenes to learn how Disney and its Imagineers create and record some of the timeless musical pieces we have all grown to love. The students will then have the opportunity to put this newfound knowledge to work as they perform and record a musical number of their own inside the Disney Studios. This is an experience no average park-goer gets to see! What an amazing opportunity for these kids and one they will most likely never forget."