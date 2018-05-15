Bettendorf High School students attend assembly showcasing trades

Russell Construction and other contractors held an assembly at the Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 14.

The company is managing the high school's HVAC renovation project. The project engineer for Russell says the assembly is an important way to showcase trades.

"We've got a lot of skilled laborers that's aging and retiring," Luke Peterson with Russell Construction said. "But we don't have a lot of young laborers coming up through the trades to replace that skilled laborer and it's hard to come by these days."

The project is supposed to be finished at the end of Setepmber.