Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball sworn in, Chief Phil Redington retires

A changing of the guard today in the Bettendorf Police Department. Police Chief Phil Redington retired today as Chief Keith Kimball was sworn in to fill his shoes.

Kimball has served on the Bettendorf police force for 28 years. He served as captain before his appointment and during that time he worked closely with Redington and says he learned a great deal from his leadership.

"You're not going to find a more modest, humble, wise man and I think we've all learned a lot from him," Kimball said.

Redington served as police chief for 25 years, which he says makes him among the longest serving police chiefs in the state of Iowa. He says his wife is also retiring soon and they plan to spend more time with family.

Redington said, "I'll miss a lot of the employees and the citizens we worked with over the years and I want to thank the citizens who have given their support to the police department over the years."

Kimball says he looks forward to working with surrounding law enforcement agencies particularly to prevent juvenile crime. He says its not a law enforcement problem, but a community problem to address.