Bettendorf Police Department third annual Pack-a-Police-Car Toy Drive Dec. 2

The Bettendorf Police Department is inviting residents to its third annual Pack-a-Police-Car Toy Drive on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place in the Bettendorf City Hall parking lot, 1609 State Street. Officers have partnered with Trimble Funeral Home this year to benefit Operation Toy Soldier. All toy donations go to the children of local active and non-active duty military families in need.

Last year, four squad cars were packed full of toys and they'd love to set a new record this year. Donations should include new and unwrapped toys or books.

Food and beverages will be available during the event thanks to donations from Dunn Brothers, Hy-Vee, K&K Hardware, and Pita Pit.

For those who can't stop by but wish to donate, donation barrels are located at the Bettendorf Police Department Street and at Pita Pit. Donations can be dropped off anytime between now and December 2.