Bettendorf Police Officer found guilty of DUI in City Vehicle

Bettendorf Police Sergeant Doug Scott plead guilty to misdemeanor DUI in an Overland Park Municipal Courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

He was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia.

According to Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington, that GMC Acadia is a Bettendorf city vehicle.

It is still unclear why Sgt. Scott was in Overland Park in a Bettendorf vehicle. He was pulled over just after 12:30 a.m. on September 14th, 2017.

Municipal court records show he refused to do a preliminary breath test on scene near US Highway 69 and Blue Valley Parkway. That's about 20 miles south of Kansas City near the Kansas-Missouri border.

Scott was also charged with traffic offenses, but court documents show those were dropped in Wednesday's hearing.

Along with the guilty verdict, Scott is required to go to a "Community Weekend Intervention Program" in Johnson County, Kansas. According to its website, that program focuses on DUI intervention.

Scott must attend that program from April 13th-15th.

Court documents are limited online, but the Overland Park Public Information Officer also told KWQC Scott has been placed on probation for one year. Though, its not clear what that probation entails.

Unlike Iowa, Kansas open records law prohibits KWQC from obtaining the dash cam, other video or police reports attached to this case.

Bettendorf Chief Phil Redington has declined multiple requests to comment or do an interview citing a personnel issue. He told KWQC in January that Sgt. Doug Scott was still employed as an officer.

KWQC reached out to Scott's attorney, who did not have a comment.

Another Bettendorf Officer, Ryan Thompson, was also charged with OWI in Davenport. He crashed a Dodge pickup into power poles in the 2600 block of Division on October 15th, 2017.

He has since plead guilty and completed drunk driving classes, according to court records.

Chief Redington says both incidents happened off duty and they were handled within the department.

Even though it is unclear on how either officer was punished, KWQC did request the handbook for the Bettendorf Department.

Under Rule 7, regarding disciplinary action, it says Officers can receive oral reprimand, written reprimand, administrative leave or written recommendations for other penalties as punishment.

Section 5 of that rule does say officers can be demoted, dismissed, or suspended for neglect of duty, disobedience of orders, misconduct or failure to perform his/her duties.