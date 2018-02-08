Bettendorf Police: Two arrested committing burglary

Two people were arrested and charged with burglary after police say they caught them in the act. The incident happened on Wednesday, February 7, around 3:08 p.m. in the 800 block of 28th Street.

Police say 30-year-old Kalandis R. McNeil and 26-year-old Erica E. Kauer were observed by a plain clothes officer pulling into the driveway of the home. McNeil went to the back door, while Kauer stayed in the vehicle. A short time later, the officer saw McNeil carying a Samsung Smart TV to the vehicle.

At this time, officers in "POLICE" markings exited vehicles. Police say McNeil began to run and ignored commands to stop. They say he was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

According to police, McNeil had a handgun and amunition with him when he was arrested. They say the gun was listed as being stolen from a different residential burglary.

Along with the TV, police say McNeil also had the TV's remotes and ear rings stolen from the home, all valued at $3,300.

Police say McNeil said he didn't know who lives at the home. They also say he is a suspect in multiple other similar daytime residential burglaries in the Quad Cities area.

Police say McNeil is a multi-time convicted felon. He and Kauer were charged with burglary second degree.