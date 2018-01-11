Bettendorf Police ask public to help ID suspect

Police are asking for help from the public to find a suspect in a residential burglary that took place on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 around 5:36 p.m. in the 5200 block of Taylor Avenue.

Officials say the homeowner was home when the suspect forced his way inside with a firearm. After an altercation inside, the suspect fled on foot.

He is described as a white male in his early to mid-thirtys, around 5’8” tall, and 175 lbs. He was wearing dark pants, a black jacket, and stocking cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Buckles, Bettendorf Police Department, at 563-344-4039.