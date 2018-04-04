Bettendorf Police hunt suspect who stole 3-foot wooden bear

Police are asking the public’s help in solving the case of the stolen bear.

A carved wooden bear standing approximately 3 feet tall was snatched outside a Bettendorf restaurant last Thursday night.

Police released a photo of a statue similar to the one stolen, along with images of a couple they say were leaving the restaurant at the time of the theft.

Police say the male shown in the images stole the bear.

The couple left the restaurant in a newer model Nissan SUV which police say appears to be a Nissan Armada.

“Help us locate and reunite this adorable bear” with its owner, Bettendorf Police posted on Facebook.

Those commenting on the post reacted with disbelief.

“You have got to be kidding,” remarked Tarik Osiris.

Tony Sterago commented, “People will steal anything.”

If you know anything about the case, call (563) 344-4038.