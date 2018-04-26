Bettendorf Police offer tips on how to recognize and avoid scams tonight.

They say there are an infinite number of scams out there aimed at getting your personal information and your money. While a scammer's method of gaining those may evolve over time, police say there are a few simple rules to live by to avoid getting trapped by a scam.

First off, never give out your personal information to someone who called you. Police say government officials and businesses do not ask for that information. They will only ask for it if you are the caller and they are verifying your identity.

A scammer will also give you specific instructions on how to pay them over the phone. Police warn against paying anyone who asks for money via untraceable prepaid debit card.

Bettendorf Police Sergeant Jeff Nelson says, "they usually give specific instructions for the victims to go purchase those at any local stores, to put that money right on the cards, and once they get the number off the back of these cards, they can obtain that money immediately."

Police say as soon as you recognize these signs from a caller, hang up immediately to avoid accidentally providing any personal information.

They also say if you encounter a scam of any kind, report it as soon as possible.