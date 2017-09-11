Bettendorf Police seek missing elderly man

Police are asking the public’s help in finding an elderly man who may require medical attention.

John McFedries, 87, was last seen in Eldridge, Iowa at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

An alert publicized on Sunday states McFedries may be in need of medical condition but does not include details of the condition.

Bettendorf Police say McFedries was driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Iowa plates FHU-055.

Anyone who spots McFedries or his vehicle is asked to contact Bettendorf Police.