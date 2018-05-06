Bettendorf Police warn of door to door scam asking for money to send to troops overseas

Bettendorf Police say over the last few days Bettendorf residents have been the target of a scam of people going door to door asking for money to send to troops overseas.

The group of four people say they're part of a non-profit organization called Warrior Box Marketing that sends care packages to military members.

Police gave the group a warning for soliciting in the city of Bettendorf without a license.

Police say the organization is for profit and not legitimate.

"They may also be attempting to solicit funds under the organization names of Vision Packaging LLC, Patriot Packaging Sales LLC, and Boxes for Heroes. Please do not give your hard-earned money to these individuals and if they stop by your house asking for money for these organizations, please call 911." Bettendorf Police said in a Facebook Post.

The Better Business Bureau says the company has little information available and several cities across the US have issued warnings and citations to solicitors in those areas.

The BBB says residents should always ask door-to-door salespeople if they have a solicitor's license (if such a license is necessary in their city) and make sure they are clear on what percentage of sales proceeds go to help the group or individuals the business or organization says it supports.

