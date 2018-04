If you are wanting to know more information about scams and how to recognize them, the Bettendorf Public Library is offering to help.

The library will hold an informational session on Wednesday evening for those wanting to know how they can avoid scams.

Through the session, you'll learn how to recognize scams, how to avoid scams and how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

The session will run from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

