Public welcome to Bettendorf State of the City address - Feb. 21

City officials are inviting the public to the State of the City Address, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Opening remarks and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address around 12:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon and/or the State of the City Address. Lunch is $10 per person/pay at the door. Only cash or check at the door. The public can attend only the presentation for free if they do not want to pay for the lunch.

The State of the City address is an annual presentation by the Mayor of Bettendorf bringing government officials, business owners, civic leaders, and residents together to reflect on City accomplishments from the past year and to review plans for the future.