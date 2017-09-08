Bettendorf 'Superman' blows Hurricane Irma off course.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf boy is using his superpowers to blow Hurricane Irma off course.
The boy's grandparents are in the path of Hurricane Irma in Florida.
Three cheers for this Superman doing all he can! "See you later Irma."
"See ya later Irma!" Iowa superman blowing storm away from Grandma & Papa's house in Florida #hurricaneirma2017 @weatherchannel @kwqcnews ���� pic.twitter.com/ABlxmm8Xu4— Alana Toporowski (@AlanaNew887) September 8, 2017
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf boy is using his superpowers to blow Hurricane Irma off course.
The boy's grandparents are in the path of Hurricane Irma in Florida.
Three cheers for this Superman doing all he can! "See you later Irma."