Bettendorf 'Superman' blows Hurricane Irma off course.

Updated: Fri 11:01 AM, Sep 08, 2017

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf boy is using his superpowers to blow Hurricane Irma off course.

The boy's grandparents are in the path of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Three cheers for this Superman doing all he can! "See you later Irma."

 