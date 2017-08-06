Bettendorf biker dies in crash in South Dakota

A 24-year-old Bettendorf, Iowa man died Thursday in a motorcycle crash southwest of Spearfish, South Dakota.

The name of the person is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2008 Harley Davidson FXDC DYNA was traveling southwest on U.S. Highway 14A when the rider failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The motorcycle slid off the roadway and down an embankment.

The rider was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.