Bettendorf celebrates “Be Downtown” event

The City of Bettendorf put a spotlight on its downtown amenities Saturday afternoon.

It was called “Be Downtown.” The first-ever event was an open house for more than 15 businesses between State and Grant Streets. Shops offered free samples and live music and street vendors offered food and entertainment.

Organizers say it is a great way to showcase what downtown Bettendorf has to offer.

"There's so much down here, people have no idea, and we hope that businesses look forward to doing it every year,” said Denice Enfield, the event spokeswoman.