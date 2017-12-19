Bettendorf changes fireworks ordinances for holidays

Are you looking to celebrate New Years Eve with fireworks? Be careful, the City of Bettendorf recently changed the ordinance for fireworks within the city limits. Consumer fireworks are restricted to December 31 beginning at 10:00 p.m. and ending at 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

Fireworks are also restricted to July 3 and July 4 from 2:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. each day.

Officials say fireworks outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine. The fines are as follows: first offense $250.00, second offense $400.00, and third or more offenses $625.00. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.

If fireworks are being used at a residence and the person responsible for setting off the fireworks does not come forward, the homeowner will be cited for disorderly house, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with a fine up to $625.00.

Sky Lanterns and Chinese Lanterns are illegal in the City of Bettendorf.

This ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Bettendorf Police Department.

Questions concerning fireworks can be directed to Chief Phil Redington at 563-344-4044 or predington@bettendorf.org.