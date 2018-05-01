Bettendorf city council to vote on adding two retail buildings, hotel near TBK Bank Sports Complex

City leaders are working to further develop the area near the TBK Bank Sports Complex along Middle and Forest Grove Roads. Tuesday night, city council will vote on whether to add two new retail spaces and a hotel. Community Development Director, John Soenksen said if approved, the developments will help promote growth throughout the entire Quad Cities area.

"They're going to not just come here to go to the regional sports center," Soenksen said. "When they stay here for lengthy periods of time, they're going to be branching out into the rest of the Quad Cities seeing what the rest of it has and I think it's going to be something that supports the entire region."

Right now, there are already two retail buildings under construction. According to a developer, The Coffee Hound and The Cheesy Cow are set to open in the existing building. If approved, this would make a total of four retail buildings in that area, housing 3-4 tenants each.

"Every one of them is a tax paying entity, so it's a win win for everybody."

The hotel development is led by the Frontier Hotel Group in Davenport. If approved the retail buildings would open in October and the hotel would open in May or June of 2019. City council will vote on the developments Tuesday at 7 p.m. at city hall.