Bettendorf city officials look to survey residents on potential rec center consolidation

Bettendorf is looking into the idea of a new recreational center in Middle Park. City officials have paid a Chicago Consulting firm nearly $100,000 to conduct a local survey is to get community input on the possible consolidation of the city's community centers.

The Life Fitness Center, Splash Landing Aquatic Center, and the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, could all be under one roof if the community likes the idea.

"The city has expanded immensely in the time that I've been here," said Dennis Tripp, who lived in Bettendorf for 22 years. He says consolidating the three recreational centers could be beneficial. "Another recreational opportunity for them would be something a lot of people would like to use," he said.

City officials say the three current facilities are in need of renovations since they were all built in the 1960's. John Pagan, who works out at the Fitness Center has mixed feelings on the possible plan.

"As long as the new facility maintains the integrity of the old facility, I would be very happy, if those things are left off the table, I think a lot of people would be upset," Pagan said.

Officials believe consolidating on 10 acres of land in Middle Park and creating a new pool, and a more efficient fitness center is the upgrade the city needs for all age groups.

"We're very proud of the facilities that we have and what they've given us in our community, but I think we want to go to the next level," said Bettendorf City Administrator, Decker Ploehn. "Potentially newer facilities, that are more geared to modern programming and hopefully could do us proud for the next 50 to 60 years."

Consolidation isn't set in stone, only time will tell what the future will hold for Middle Park. Bettendorf city officials say if a majority of residents like the idea of a consolidation of the facilities, they will consider a bond referendum as a way to pay for a new recreation center.