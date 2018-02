The woman charged with with sexual exploitation by a counselor has pleaded guilty. Court documents show 45-year-old Aracely Schutters admitted to kissing a patient while she was her counselor. She was arrested in January for an incident that happened in December of last year.

According to court documents, Schutters was given two years probation, ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and fined $625. Court records are attached to this story.