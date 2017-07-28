Bettendorf couple accused of receiving marijuana in mail

A Bettendorf couple are facing felony charges after police say they received marijuana through the U.S. Postal Service.

Tanner K. Werthmann, 21, and Steve Le, 24, are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession with intent to deliver, and a drug tax stamp violation.

Police say on Tuesday Le went to a post office and picked up a package addressed to Werthmann “that smelled strongly of fresh marijuana.”

Officers followed Le to his residence and found him in possession of 440 grams of marijuana.

"It was shipped by U.S. mail from California in a regular U.S. mail priority box," said Bettendorf Police Capt. Keith Kimball, who says the marijuana arrived already divided up into 16 individual bags "ready for distribution."

Police say Le and Werthmann admitted having marijuana shipped to them which they intended to sell “to help pay for bills because money is tight.”

Shipping illegal drugs through the mail is a nationwide problem.

The U.S. Postal Service reports its inspectors seized more than 35,000 pounds of illegal narcotics delivered through the mail in 2015.

Online records indicate Werthmann is out of jail on bond and that Le is still in custody.