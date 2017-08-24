Bettendorf doctor pleads guilty to improper prescription handling

A Bettendorf doctor has pleaded guilty to charges related to the inappropriate signing of prescriptions for patients he didn't speak to or examine.

U.S. Attorney Kevin VanderSchel says Dr. Paul Matthew Bolger pleaded guilty Tuesday to 18 counts of false statements relating to health care matters and five counts of introduction of misbranded drugs. He pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in connection to a California charge.

Prosecutors say Bolger signed multiple prescription forms authorizing drugs based on forms recorded by staffers at foreign call centers and didn't talk to patients, exam them or review medical records.

Those prescriptions were faxed to pharmacies in Florida and California, where they were filled and mailed to patients.

Tricare, a federal health care program for U.S. military members, reimbursed the pharmacies.

Bolger will be sentenced Jan. 9 in Davenport.