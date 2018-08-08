Drivers in Bettendorf get into 7 crashes in 2 hours

Tuesday afternoon’s commute did not go well in Bettendorf.

On I-74 between the Mississippi River Bridge and Spruce Hills Drive, police responded to seven accidents in the two-hour period from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“These accidents were attributed to excessive speeds, following too closely, and failure to adjust to driving conditions (wet roadways),” Bettendorf Police report in a media release.

Things did not improve when digital highway message boards began warning drivers of accidents and slow traffic ahead.

“Even after these warnings were displayed multiple chain reaction accidents occurred in the area,” according to the media release which ends with police pleading that this not become routine.

“Motorists need to remember that this corridor is an active construction area and will remain so during the coming years. Road conditions and traffic flow can change quickly. Please slow down, increase stopping/reaction distances and take warnings displayed on digital message boards seriously.”