DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) Bettendorf is moving on to the class 3A state semifinals after a 1-0 win against Iowa City High on Thursday.
Dawson Gamble scored in the 67th minute to give the Bulldogs the victory.
They will play No. 7 Ankeny on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Bettendorf edges Iowa City High to advance to 3A semifinals
By KWQC Sports Staff |
Posted: Thu 10:47 PM, May 31, 2018
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) Bettendorf is moving on to the class 3A state semifinals after a 1-0 win against Iowa City High on Thursday.