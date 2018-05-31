Bettendorf edges Iowa City High to advance to 3A semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) Bettendorf is moving on to the class 3A state semifinals after a 1-0 win against Iowa City High on Thursday.
Dawson Gamble scored in the 67th minute to give the Bulldogs the victory.
They will play No. 7 Ankeny on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

 