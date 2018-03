Bettendorf fire crews were on scene this morning after reports of a structure fire.

The call came in shortly before 5 a.m. after they received calls of smoke coming from an apartment complex near 27th Street and Central Avenue.

Bettendorf fire tells TV-6 the fire was contained to a window and they do not what caused the fire at this time.

No one was displaced due to this, and no other information is available at this time as they are still investigating the cause.