Bettendorf holds town hall to discuss recreational facilities

The city of Bettendorf held a town hall tonight to discuss the future of its recreational facilities.

City officials informed residents they are sending out a survey to gather feedback on the city's recreational facilities. Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn says the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, Life Fitness Center, and Splash Landing require major upgrades. He says this survey will help city officials find out if the public is in favor of renovating these facilities or if they feel new facilities are needed to replace them.

The consulting company, Perkins and Will, collecting this data will research other cities in the region to look for possible ideas for Bettendorf. They will return in late July or early August with a full report of their findings and a list of recommendations for the city council.

The survey is online and consists of 20 to 24 questions according to Lindsey Peckinpaugh, an employee at Perkins and Will. Questions range from involvement and use of Bettendorf's current recreational facilities to what facilities residents would like to see in their community.

