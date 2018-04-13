Bettendorf home gets broken into, police are now searching for two suspects

Two men are wanted out of Bettendorf after police say they stole items from a home they broke into.

On Friday, March 23 police say the two men forced their way into a home in the 2000 block of Oak Street in Bettendorf. The two were caught on surveillance camera and got away with small electronics, cash, watches and jewelry.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.