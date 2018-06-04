Bettendorf looks to transform old "Castle Lodge" land

Russell Construction along with the City of Bettendorf have proposed plans to redevelop on the old "Castle Lodge" plot of land. This agreement would include the land where the Lodge stood, the plot of land right next to it, and potentially the land where 7-eleven currently sits.

The current plans include building a new Home 2 Suites hotel, plus other buildings which would be used for commercial purposes. Russell Construction would also have to abide by the City Council's design standards. Those standards were set by the Council months ago to keep the intersection along the I-74 corridor looking "nice" according to 5th Ward Alderman Scott Webster.

"[We're] trying to make that a little bit more of a business friendly, an area that's more appetizing to people to come shop and dine and play."

Monday, the Committee of the Whole met to pass the proposed plans. Tuesday, during the regular council meeting, City Council will hold a public hearing before officially voting to adopt the plans. That will take place at the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 7 P.M.

For more information on the plan, TV-6 has attached the link to the council agenda.