Bettendorf man arrested for assaulting police officers after trying to use movie money

A Bettendorf man assaulted several police officers as they tried to investigate complaints of counterfeit money.

Malique Shyheim Hudson, was attempting to pay for good with motion picture money, which was not a crime as he did not receive goods for the fake currency. His resistance to detainment and investigation resulted in two charges of interference of official acts with injury and a charge of assaulting an officer resulting in bodily injury.

Officers made contact with Hudson, Hudson resisted the three officers and fled on foot. He was later detained by an officer in the 2500 block of Grant Street who he also resisted and assaulted.

The officer who detained Hudson was taken by Medic to Genesis East. He was treated and released from the hospital and has not been released back to full duty.