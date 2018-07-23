Bettendorf man charged with animal cruelty after police say he 'maliciously' hit cat

A Bettendorf man is out on bond after being arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Police say 59-year-old Scott Smith was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

On Saturday, July 21 just after 8:30 a.m., Bettendorf police were called to the 1300 block of Glencoe Lane for a disturbance.

A man's cat was hurt after police say Smith texted the man's fiance saying he was going to hang the cat. Police say Smith then retrieved a rope and then "maliciously" hit the cat multiple times with a broom.

The cat was injured and was taken to the Scott County Humane Society for treatment.

Smith posted a cash bond after being in custody for a little over an hour.