Bettendorf man pleads guilty to bomb threats

A Bettendorf man has pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat to Scott Community College.

On November 4, 2015, deputies were called to Scott Community College after a stack of paper from the printer showed a message that said, 'There is a bomb at Scott Community College. It will explode at noon today.'

A Scott Community College employee was working in the Student Success Center when they noticed a large stack of papers being printed. When the employee canceled the print job, they noticed the threat printed out on the stack of paper.

Police traced the email address the print job originated from to a former student America Haileselassie. Haileselassie was notified the week before he was suspended.

At the time of the threat, the building was searched and nothing was found.

The week after the bomb threat was printed out, a pornographic image was also sent to the Student Success Center building from the same email address.

Haileselassie later admitted to investigators that he sent the bomb threat. He faces up to five years in prison.