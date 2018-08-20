Bettendorf officials to eliminate crossing guard position near Grant Wood Elementary

A crossing guard location near Grant Wood Elementary School in Bettendorf is being eliminated by officials. The position at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Linden Lane will be eliminated.

The Bettendorf Police Department announced Sunday the decision was made by the department and the Bettendorf Community School District. Officials say the decision was based on enrollment data, the number of students crossing, district school boundaries and traffic patterns.

The stoplight/crossing signals will be operational at that intersection.

The city of Bettendorf will continue to provide crossing guards for Grant Wood students at current positions along Hillsdale Drive.

Anyone with questions can contact Sgt. Andrew Champion with the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4471.