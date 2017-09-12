Bettendorf police ask for help to located missing 22-year-old

City officials are asking the public for help locating a man missing for over four months. On May 26, 2017, the mother of 22-year-old David Allen McAllister filed a missing persons report with the Bettendorf Police Department. McAllister was last seen by his mother on May 10 and the last known contact anyone had with him was the next day, on May 11.

Officials say McAllister may have been experiencing personal issues at the time of his disappearance. They say he was possibly last seen in the area of Vander Veer Park, Junge Park, or 35th Street at Harrison Street, in Davenport.

He is described as a white male, age 22, 5’9”, 160 pounds, with medium dark blonde hair and blue eyes. McAllister has distinctive tattoos.

This missing persons case is being investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, has had recent contact with him, or has any information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015.

