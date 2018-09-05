Bettendorf police raising awareness for breast cancer, selling pink patches

Bettendorf police are going pink for breast cancer awareness. Officers will wear a pink version of their uniform patch in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During the month of October, officers will wear the pink badges as well as sell them. Those wishing to purchase a patch can do so for $10. Officers say the proceeds will go to the Genesis Center for Breast Health.

If you are interested in purchasing a Bettendorf Police Department Pink Patch, you can head to the Bettendorf Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officers say they are available now for purchase and you can pay with cash or by check.

Checks can be made out to the Bettendorf Police Benevolent Fund.

You can also contact Officer Guffey (aguffey@bettendorf.org) or Officer Stolley (sstolley@bettendorf.org) with any questions.

Learn more about the Pink Patch Project.

Learn more about the Genesis Center for Breast Health.