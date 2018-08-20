Bettendorf police receive 'numerous' reports of car burglaries, theft

In the last week, the Bettendorf Police Department has responded to multiple car burglaries and a car theft.

Police say the multiple burglaries were in the following locations:

- 2500 - 2700 block of Crestview Drive

- 2200 block of Avalon Court

- 4500 block of Norfolk Court

Police say they also received a report of a stolen vehicle on Sparrow Court on Tuesday, Aug. 14, along with a burglary to another vehicle on Belmont Road. Police say the vehicles were unlocked.

The police department is reminding residents once again to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables inside of their cars.