Bettendorf police remind residents to lock it up after receiving more stolen car reports

As the weather is expected to get warmer, local law enforcement is reminding residents to lock up their belongings. By doing this, residents can help deter criminals and help to avoid crimes of opportunity.

The Bettendorf Police Department received "several more" car burglaries and two reports of stolen vehicles in the past week. The two cars were taken from the northeast part of Bettendorf.

Bettendorf police are reminding residents to lock up your vehicles as these types of crimes are still continuing all over the Quad City Area.