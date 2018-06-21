Bettendorf police searching for couple wanted on credit card fraud

The Bettendorf Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted on credit card fraud charges.

On Tuesday the department released photos of two suspects they say fraudulently used a credit card at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf and at the Blue Iguana Restaurant in LeClaire the same afternoon.

The woman is described as a white female with tan skin and in her mid-40's. She appears to have sandy-brown hair with blond highlights. The female was wearing a red t-shirt with white lettering on the front and a number "4" on the back.

The male is described as white man in his mid-40's with "facial stubble." He appears to be around 250-pounds.

Please contact Detective Buckles with any information at 563-344-4039