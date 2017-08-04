Bettendorf pool to host Doggy Splash

It's that time of year again! Splash Landing in Bettendorf is hosting the 2017 Doggy Splash at the end of the month.

On August 27, 2017, dogs or every shape and size will get a chance to take a dip in the public pool.

The times are as follows:

-Dogs under 40 lbs swim from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.

-Dogs 41-70 lbs swim from 10:50 – 11:50 a.m.

-Dogs 71 lbs and larger swim from noon – 1:00 p.m.

Admission costs are $5 per dog and owner, and $2 for each spectator.

For more information concerning the event, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.

For the Doggy Splash event rules, visit the website for the City of Bettendorf here.