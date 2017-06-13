Bettendorf road buckles in the heat

The spike in temperatures is starting to take a toll on Quad City area roads.

Crews were called to the 56-hundred block of Valley Dr. in Bettendorf after the concrete heaved up several inches. It's located just east of the State St. entrance to Scott Community College.

Crews are working on repairs right now, and the road remains open for now.

The road will be closed for a brief time on Wed., June 14, 2017 when they have to pour new concrete.

In the meantime, you may want to avoid that area.