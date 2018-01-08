Bettendorf school board discusses district facilities recommendations

The Bettendorf Community School District talked about possible future plans for several schools in the district. Superintendent Michael Raso gave a presentation outlining several recommendations for district facilities.

One of the items of discussion includes a proposal to consolidate Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools into a new 3-section building.

"Just looking at both Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain, if you look at the cost to renovate, fix those buildings up, and add some spaces that would move it into the 21st century and further, those costs are pretty close to the cost of building a new building," said Raso.

Superintendent Raso said facility improvements at Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson would cost about 9.6 million dollars. The new 3-section building would cost about 14 million dollars.

Possible locations for the new building include Edgewood Park or McManus Park.

Another recommendation presented is a five-year lease at a new location for Edison Academy.

Raso said tonight's presentation is just one step in the process. The board plans to have three more board work sessions to continue discussing the facilities plan and provide an opportunity for the public to get involved.

Raso also said the Grant Wood building, which is being replaced, is expected to be finished by next fall.