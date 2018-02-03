Bettendorf school district looks to consolidate two elementary schools, parents speakout

Bettendorf School District leaders are considering consolidating two elementary schools in the near future. but some parents don't agree with that plan.

The school district is looking at two neighborhood schools. Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary. It's either merge the schools into one location or renovate both, but parents came in numbers in today's meeting and showed how upset they were.

One by one, each parent took turns voicing their opinions. "As a community need to make sure we make the right decisions for our kids," said.

For Becca Eastman, Thomas Jefferson elementary means a lot to her, because she has a son who attends the school. Consolidating isn't a great idea to her, she feels it will only hurt the community.

"The level of protection a neighborhood school provides the other children within our tight-knit neighborhood," she said.

A total of 150 kids attends Thomas Jefferson, while close to 300 attend Mark Twain. Both have been opened since the 1950s and are need of significant repairs.

School board president, Gordon Staley, says the cost to consolidate schools would cost roughly $14 million dollars, but to renovate both schools would cost $9.5 million. But believes consolidating is a better long-term.

"The cost savings that you heard today have an annual savings of around $500,000 or a little bit more than that so the difference gets paid more quickly," said Staley.

Although there is no clear decision on what will happen with the two schools, board members did come up with suggestions on possible locations. Edgewood Park and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.

