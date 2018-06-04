Bettendorf soccer coach receives 2018 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction award

Bettendorf soccer coach Todd Hornaday is the 2018 recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction award.

The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction is awarded to the Iowa Coach in each sport who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community, and the coaching profession.

Hornaday has been teaching and coaching at Bettendorf for 21 seasons and owns a record of 325-86. He has guided 13 Bulldog teams to the state tournament.

Hornaday is the current soccer chair with the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and also served a term on the IGHSAU Soccer Coaches Advisory Committee. He was a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Award in 2017.