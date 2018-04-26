Bettendorf soccer dedicates season to assistant coach's daughter

Bettendorf boys soccer has dedicated their season to McKenzie Gamble, the daughter of assistant coach David Gamble and sister to senior defender Dawson.

Kenzie has been battling ovarian cancer since January, when a 22-pound tumor was removed from her stomach. She is currently cancer free but still will have to receive chemo until July.

The Bulldogs have showed their support by wearing warm-up t-shirts with "Team Kenzie" on the back.

There is a fundraiser for the Gambles on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Davenport. If you wish to donate to the family, here is a link to Kenzie's Go-Fund Me page.