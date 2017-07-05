Bettendorf sports complex has ground break ceremony

The reality of the Bett Plex is finally beginning and developers said it has been a long time coming.

Families will be able to enjoy the new sports complex and entertainment center in 2018.

The 73-acre sports complex will include basketball and volleyball courts as well as batting cages, baseball and soccer fields.

The center will be adjacent to the complex, where families can come out to enjoy bowling, laser tag, and arcade games.

The Bettplex Chief Financial Officer Mike Sampson said he hopes the complex will attract more out of town visitors.

“The idea is to bring people from Des Moines, Chicago to compete with local people and give the athletes of our community get the opportunity to have a great place to travel,” said Sampson.

Sampson said the hope is to bring in more than 750,000 people to the complex a year.

While many people will have the opportunity to use the complex, Sampson said traffic should not be an issue.

“There's going to be three entrance roads on to Forest Grove. There will be an entrance road off Middle Road to the city and the highway. The plans the future is to pave Forest Grove the entire way,” said Sampson.

Pickleball players were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Secretary of the Quad Cities Pickleball Club, Janette Harrington said it’s exciting to see the project take off.

"We have a bunch of the club members here just to make sure that the builders realize that we have over 450 members of the Pickleball Club," said Harrington.

Harrington said Pickleball is becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the Quad Cities.

Developers said more projects are in the works for the sports complex in the future.

There are no set dates yet.

