Bettendorf therapist charged with sexual exploitation

A Bettendorf therapist has been charged with a felony for an incident court documents indicate happened in a hot tub last month.

Aracely Schutters, 45, a social worker at The Compass on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf, is charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor.

A complaint states Schutters invited an adult female who was seeking counseling to Schutters’ home via text messages “to talk about the victim’s problems.”

Once at Schutters’ home on the evening of Dec. 4, 2017, the complaint says the woman got into a hot tub with the intent of discussing her problems.

Police say Schutters persisted in trying to get the woman to drink alcohol and then “engaged in unwanted kissing and touching of the victim’s inner thigh, breast, and groin.”

The complaint says Schutters then indicated to the woman “something to the effect of ‘this is so wrong, I can’t be your counselor anymore.’”

Police say during an interview Schutters admitted to kissing the woman in the hot tub.

Schutters was taken into custody on Monday and released from the Scott County jail Tuesday morning.

The Compass website indicates she is a licensed master social worker with more than 15 years of experience in the field of psychiatry.