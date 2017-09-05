Bettendorf to discuss tobacco sales to minors

BETTENDROF, Iowa (KWQC) - City council will hear a presentation about retailer's tobacco sales to minors in 2017.

In a report from August 2017, Big 10 Mart on Middle Road and the Isle of Capri are cited for having sold tobacco to undercover minors.

According to a committee of the whole agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 5 City Administrator Decker Ploehn will run a discussion on the topic. The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m.

In 2015 three Bettendorf business were cited. In 2016 none were, according to the August 2017 report.

 
