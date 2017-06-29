Bettendorf woman accused of stealing from elderly victim at a senior center

The Bettendorf Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Anna Marie Sayers. She faces a slew of theft charges.

According to police, on April 20th, Sayers was at the Fountains Senior Center visiting her grandmother. The two women got into an elevator with another resident of the facility who was bound to her wheelchair. During the elevator ride, police say Sayers reached into the victim's purse that was hanging off her wheelchair and stole her wallet. The wallet contained cash, her driver's license, and a credit card.

Bettendorf Police say after leaving the Fountains, Sayers went to the Walmart on Kimberly Road in Davenport and used the credit card to buy a tablet. She then returned the tablet for a full refund on a gift card. Sayers admits to police she then sold that gift card second hand for half the value. During an interview with officers, Sayers admitted to stealing the wallet.

Days later, on May 1, 2017, Sayers received a ride from her sister-in-law. While in her car, police say Sayers stole the woman's checkbook and about $75 in cash. Officers say Sayers asked her sister-in-law to take her to Walmart so she could apply for a job. Instead, police say she forged the stolen check to buy another tablet while her sister-in-law waited in the car. Sayers admitted to police that she immediately returned the tablet for a cash refund which she used to purchase drugs.

Store security from Walmart confirms Sayers' admissions and shows her buying and returning the tablets.

Sayers has four prior theft convictions in the state of Iowa. She is currently facing charges for theft, credit card fraud and check forging.